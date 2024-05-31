Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $35,518,362.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,706,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,691,828,097.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $35,518,362.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,706,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,691,828,097.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,027,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,978,079. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,553. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.