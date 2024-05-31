Avestar Capital LLC Grows Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 268.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $26,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 944.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of ULST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.47. 13,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

