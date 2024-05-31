Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $39.49. 43,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,107. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

