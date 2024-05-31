Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.77. 2,714,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,416,237. The company has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

