Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000.

BATS:IMFL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.76. 4,566 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $479.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

