Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.52. 1,318,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,574. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $224.40 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

