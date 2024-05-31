Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after buying an additional 1,468,463 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hubbell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,195,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,538,000 after purchasing an additional 115,886 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.59. The company had a trading volume of 141,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

