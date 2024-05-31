Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 45,870.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 399,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,753,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 20,347 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.55. 1,346,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,771. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.73.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

