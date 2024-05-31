Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,499,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.28. 2,145,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,104,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

