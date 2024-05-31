Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Cut by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 147,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,220,000 after buying an additional 56,166 shares during the period.

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.40. 167,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

