AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,844. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.73. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after buying an additional 346,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after buying an additional 341,332 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 264,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

