Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Shares Down 2.9%

Automotive Finco Corp. (CVE:AFCC – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67. 85,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 30,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Automotive Finco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16, a current ratio of 77.76 and a quick ratio of 77.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.10 million and a P/E ratio of -13.92.

Automotive Finco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Finco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Finco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.