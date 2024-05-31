Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.66. 260,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,235. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.98 and a 200 day moving average of $241.66. The firm has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

