Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.870-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.990-8.210 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average is $237.06. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

