Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $289.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $289.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.94.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $199.93 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

