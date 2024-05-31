Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,517 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 239,224 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Autodesk worth $112,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.94.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

