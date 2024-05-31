Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading Up 13.6%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) was up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Approximately 220,045 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 45,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Autins Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -570.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Autins Group

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, provides noise vibration and harshness insulation materials. It offers Neptune, a nonwoven microfibre material; multi-layer products; light foam; heavy layer products; foams; and fleeces, as well as DecibeX, an underlay products to reduce impact noise and improve acoustics.

Further Reading

