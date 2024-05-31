Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,530,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 10,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,083. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.36. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.