AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 1.4%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 10,016,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 36,708,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

