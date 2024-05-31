Atlanticus’ (ATLC) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

ATLC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Atlanticus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $385.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.87. Atlanticus has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlanticus news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

