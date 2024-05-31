Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) versus Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brera and Atlanta Braves, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Brera alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlanta Braves 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlanta Braves has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.29%. Given Atlanta Braves’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Brera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

68.3% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brera and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brera N/A N/A N/A Atlanta Braves -18.35% -25.95% -7.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brera and Atlanta Braves’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brera $170,000.00 69.07 -$1.29 million N/A N/A Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 3.97 -$125.29 million ($2.00) -20.57

Brera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlanta Braves.

Summary

Brera beats Atlanta Braves on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.