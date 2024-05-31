Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 4,921 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.77. The company had a trading volume of 921,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.99. The company has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

