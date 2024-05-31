Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $48,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,434,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.23.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $24.66 on Friday, reaching $532.00. The stock had a trading volume of 943,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,437. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The company has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile



Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

