Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 235 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.32. 1,761,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,843. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.30.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.