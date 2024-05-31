Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,307 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of HP by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Down 7.7 %

HPQ traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.41. 11,394,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 204.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

