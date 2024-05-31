Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie cut their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.87. 18,255,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,528,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

