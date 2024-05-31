Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $32,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after purchasing an additional 634,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,749,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,995,000 after buying an additional 645,143 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shopify by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,416,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,815,000 after buying an additional 1,606,482 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $57.95. 5,611,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,680. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of -344.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

