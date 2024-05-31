Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.63. 23,336,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,926,785. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $460.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.99.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

