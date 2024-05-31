Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 315 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 1.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $74,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $654.30. 155,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.30 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $682.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.73. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

