Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,960,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30,783.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 248,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 88,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. 677,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,983. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

