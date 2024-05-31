Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 34,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 889,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $522.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 801,528 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 349,425 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

