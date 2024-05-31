Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Down 16.7%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 726,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 666% from the average session volume of 94,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ascendant Resources from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
