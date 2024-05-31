Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.090–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.0 million-$178.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.2 million. Asana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.210–0.190 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ASAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of Asana stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.13. 5,428,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. Asana has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

