Arrow Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,923 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 98,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7,470.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,490,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 213,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $127,339,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.78. 3,249,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.70 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.