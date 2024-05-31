Arrow Financial Corp Sells 40,673 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,673 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 65,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1,075.4% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 93,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 85,911 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 35,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. 23,298,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,912,031. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of -469.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

