Arrow Financial Corp Has $3.89 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,435,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,423,537. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $520.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

