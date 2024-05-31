Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cummins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,821,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,990,000 after acquiring an additional 96,387 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.92. 347,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.44. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

