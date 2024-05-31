Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,842,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,681. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $127.46 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.