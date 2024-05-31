Arrow Financial Corp Buys 3,699 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23,118.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 519.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $31,803,464.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 685,447,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,844,534,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,222,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,781,544. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.70. 6,029,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,694. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

