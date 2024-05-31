Arrow Financial Corp Buys 180,261 Shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,261 shares during the period. iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF comprises 3.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned 9.70% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $29,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 955.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 436,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 395,141 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

IBHD stock remained flat at $23.27 on Friday. 62,708 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.