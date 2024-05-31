Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 72 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $253.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.35 and its 200 day moving average is $240.35. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

