Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Arqit Quantum in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
Shares of ARQQ opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.65.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
