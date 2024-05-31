Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Arqit Quantum in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of ARQQ opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 30.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 517,942 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,402 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.