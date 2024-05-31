Ark (ARK) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Ark has a total market cap of $145.23 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001407 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000999 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002253 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,172,472 coins and its circulating supply is 181,174,156 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

