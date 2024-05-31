Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 2.5%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $291.98 and last traded at $295.98. 700,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,514,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.66.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.31 and a 200 day moving average of $263.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total value of $118,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,875 shares of company stock worth $117,511,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

