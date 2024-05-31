Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.36

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 526155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arhaus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arhaus by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,626 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 188.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth $290,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

