Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Archrock has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROC. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

