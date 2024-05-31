Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.62 and last traded at $102.58. Approximately 319,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,672,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,496,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 597.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after buying an additional 1,216,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.