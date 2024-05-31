Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARBEW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

