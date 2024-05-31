Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Arbe Robotics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARBEW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
About Arbe Robotics
