Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,600 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 540,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ APYX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 45.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

About Apyx Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

