Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Update

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 121,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Apollomics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of APLM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.30. 626,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,505. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Apollomics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Apollomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

